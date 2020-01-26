Kobe Bryant Shared a Story About His Daughter Gianna's Desire to Carry On His Basketball Legacy Back in 2018
By Stephen Douglas | Jan 26 2020
Kobe Bryant and his 13-year old daughter, Gianna, both died in a helicopter crash on Sunday. Bryant and his daughter were on their way to basketball practice. Gianna shared a passion for the sport that made her dad rich and famous. During a 2018 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Bryant talked about raising his four daughters and Kimmel asked if Gianna would want to play in the WNBA.
(The pertinent part starts at the 3:15-mark.)
Kobe shared a story about fans coming up to him to say that he needed a son to carry on his legacy. If Gianna was there she would interrupt to say, "I got this." Over the last couple years, Gianna had become a staple courtside alongside her father.
Here's a story about her shooting some high pressure free throws.