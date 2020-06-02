Knicks Players, Employees Furious Franchise Hasn't Addressed George Floyd Killing
By Ryan Phillips | Jun 01 2020
The New York Knicks are one of two NBA franchises that have not issued a statement about the killing of George Floyd and the civil unrest that has followed it. As a result, players and team employees are reportedly furious at the team's lack of a statement. Team owner James Dolan addressed that in an e-mail to employees on Monday and it definitely didn't help matters.
ESPN's Pablo Torre got a copy of the email:
Here's the key section of Dolan's e-mail, which came after explaining that he understood why many associated with the team and Madison Square Garden were upset:
As companies in the business of sports and entertainment, however, we are not any more qualified than anyone else to offer our opinion on social matters. What's important is how we operate. Our companies are committed to upholding our values, which include creating a respectful workplace for all, and that will never change. What we say to each other matters. How we treat each other matters. And that's what will get us through this difficult time.
Again, to clarify, the Knicks are one of two NBA franchises not to issue a statement. The other is the San Antonio Spurs and, it's worth noting, Gregg Popvich has given his own powerful statement. This just looks like Dolan missing an opportunity to provide leadership in his community. It's no wonder his employees aren't happy with him.
Dolan is a big-time supporter of and donor to Donald Trump. The fact that he won't issue a statement on behalf of his franchise at this pivotal moment is an awful look for a guy considered one of the worst owners in professional sports.