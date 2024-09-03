Klay Thompson's Dad Drops Daring Caitlin Clark MVP Take
Amid Caitlin Clark's incredible rookie season with the Indiana Fever, the calls for her to be in the MVP conversation continue to intensify. This time, it's NBA legend and two-time champion Mychal Thompson who has given the first-year guard a ringing endorsement.
On Monday, Thompson—who is also the father of new Dallas Mavericks star Klay Thompson—took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his belief that Clark deserves to be in the MVP conversation. According to the Los Angeles Lakers icon, what the Fever rookie has done so far in her career warrants that recognition.
Thompson argued that Clark has already established herself as the "best guard" in the WNBA, as she leads the league in assists (8.4) and points per game scored or assisted (37.3). With Clark leading the way, the Fever have transformed into legitimate playoff contenders.
There's also the fact that Clark has been a blockbuster attraction, with the Fever's average attendance at around 15,746. The rest of the WNBA averages only 8,490 when she's not playing, per Essentially Sports.
"Lemmy see if I got this strait…Best Gard in the WNBA…Leeds leeg in points scored/assisted…Has taken the WORST team in the leeg to solid PLAYOFF contender…Leeds leeg in assists…and then there’s this…Game attendance avrage WITH Caitlin?15,000…NO Caitlin? 8,000. Thats MVP 2 ME," Thompson wrote.
While the attendance record is unlikely to sway voters from selecting Clark as MVP, a case can certainly be made for her to be in the MVP talks. After all, she's the best player on a team that has made one of the biggest jumps in 2024.
The Fever finished with the third-worst record in 2023 at 13-27. They also started the 2024 campaign with just one win after nine games, but once Clark and the team figured out how to play together, they proved to be a dangerous team. Indiana is now 17-16 on the season, good for sixth in the WNBA standings.
Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson remains the odds-on favorite to win WNBA MVP. But if Clark is able to keep the Fever winning and climbing the WNBA ladder, it won't be a surprise if more people consider her for MVP, as Mychal Thompson suggested.