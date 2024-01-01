Kevin O'Connell Laughed When He Saw Shirtless Kirk Cousin About to Blow the Horn
The Minnesota Vikings hosted the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football in Week 17. With the NFL playoffs still an outside possibility for Vikings in their final home game of the season Minnesota couldn't take any chances and to had to pull out the big guns to get the crowd going. That meant shirtless Kirk Cousins.
Great job by NBC catching Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell catching a glimpse of his shirtless, chained, injured star. This has to be one of the top five quarterback related highlights of the season for Minnesota.
Cousins and one of his kids led the crowd in the SKOL chant and then blew the Gjallarhorn, as one does in Minnesota. Of course Cousins did it shirtless. The only question is whether they asked him if he wanted to pop the top off or he just never put one on today.
While we wait for that answer, we can also wonder where Cousins will play next season.