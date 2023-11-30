Kings Fan Grows Progressively More Horrified by What Draymond Green is Saying to Referee
By Liam McKeone
The Golden State Warriors blew a huge lead in the second half of Tuesday's contest against the Sacramento Kings in part because Draymond Green was up to his usual garbage. As the Kings chipped away at the 19-point deficit Green became more concerned with drawing fouls and working the refs than playing basketball. Like so:
As Green's actual basketball skills diminish with age he's going to try to make up for it with that kind of tomfoolery but his act is so tired even the refs won't bite more often than not. Which, of course, will not stop Green from working them as hard as possible.
What could Green possibly be saying to the officials after such a sequence of events? We have no idea but we can at least get an idea of the sort of language and tone he's using by watching the fans closest to him during those interactions.
Going by that guide, Green was saying some heinous stuff to the ref on Tuesday. Look at the fan with the glasses growing progressively more shocked and horrified by what's coming out of the Warriors star's mouth.
Whenever the hot mics pick up Draymond trash-talking it's usually laden with creative curse words so it's not a surprise that the average person react in such a manner. It's quite funny to watch unfold.
Ultimately Green didn't get the call he wanted and received a technical foul eventually, which may have been the overarching goal all along.