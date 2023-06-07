Kim Kardashian Wore a Kendall Jenner Shirt Featuring Five NBA Exes
The Kardashians are one of the most influential dynasties in NBA history. They've been ingrained in the world of basketball for more than a decade, starting with Khloe Kardashian marrying Lamar Odom in 2009. Kim Kardashian was then married to Kris Humphries for 72 days in 2012.
There are countless other examples, as you will find on this t-shirt featuring five of Kendall Jenner's NBA exes in one design. The shirt popped up on Kim Kardashian's TikTok recently.
You've got Blake Griffin, Ben Simmons and Devin Booker, who were all with Jenner long enough to earn a mention on her Wikipedia page in the Personal Life section. Jordan Clarkson and Kyle Kuzma also made the shirt, which is a tough look for Chandler Parsons, who at least went on enough dates to be photographed together by Getty. Maybe there's a spot for a sixth man on the back?
Also missing was D'Angelo Russell who was rumored to be dating Jenner during his initial stint with the Los Angeles Lakers. Somebody make a t-shirt that says "I Dated a Kardashian and All I Got Was Left Off This T-Shirt."