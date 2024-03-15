'Trending' Kim English Definitely Didn't Expect to Be Asked If He's Married After Big Providence Win
By Kyle Koster
Providence upset Creighton last night to advance to the Big East Tournament semifinals. The Friars kept their NCAA Tournament chances alive, but probably need to take down Marquette tonight to feel any sort of confidence when the selection show airs on Sunday night. Kim English, who you may remember from some March Madness magic as a Missouri guard back in the day, has done an excellent job in his first year, taking over for Ed Cooley and putting 21 wins together.
But because everything is stupid the big thing from last night was that he was trending on Twitter for being a handsome devil. Which led an intrepid reporter to seek answers about what's going on with English's love life during the postgame press conference. It was both awkward and funny. As the best things tend to be.
If someone had the energy to get upset about this and call for a crackdown on credentialing, they probably could. On the other hand, the public really wanted to know. English clearly knows better than to kiss and tell and gave a diplomatic no comment. After being really surprised by the unusual line of questioning because you might as well have informed him he was blorping over on Blorgdotcom and by the way how are things going in the bedroom?