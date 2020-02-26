Indiana and Archie Miller Score Huge Commitment from Guard Khristian Lander
By Ryan Phillips | Feb 26 2020
Khristian Lander is staying home. The top-rated point guard in the 2021 recruiting class committed to the Indiana Hoosiers Tuesday night over Louisville, Memphis and Michigan.
That commitment gave Archie Miller yet another huge in-state recruiting win. The fact that Lander wants to reclassify and arrive on campus for the 2020-21 season makes this victory even sweeter for Miller & Co.
When he got the Indiana job, Miller promised to recruit the state hard, and he's lived up to that. He has brought in the top player in Indiana during the past two years, landing Romeo Langford in the 2018 class and Trayce Jackson-Davis in 2019. In the 2020 class he signed two of the top three players in the state according to 247, but if Lander reclassifies, he would certainly wind up being the top player in the state for 2020.
While recruiting rankings are nice, this commitment is about more than that. Miller has been missing a top-level point guard since he arrived at Indiana, and Lander will provide that. He's the top point guard nationally in the 2021 class and the No. 11 player nationally.
Lander is a bit small at 6-foot-2 and 165 pounds, but he'll get bigger once he's in a college strength and conditioning program. There's room to add a solid 15 pounds pretty quickly. He's a phenomenal ball-handler, a great passer and an improving outside shooter. He also plays defense, which Miller will love.
If Lander winds up being eligible for next season, he'll push guys already on the roster. Both Al Durham and Rob Phinisee will have to step their games up, as both have been streaky this year. Lander could share the court with both guys, but he'll undoubtedly be the team's primary ball-handler the minute he steps on campus.
After two wins last week to improve to 18-9, and now getting a commitment from Lander, Miller and the Hoosiers are riding high.