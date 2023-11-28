Kevin McCarthy Went to Mar-a-Lago After Jan. 6 to Comfort Sad, Hungry Donald Trump
Kevin McCarthy hasn't had the best year in 2023. He lost his position as Speaker of the House after a revolt from members of his own party, he hit fellow Rep. Tim Burchett in the kidneys and now he's having some embarrassing conversations go public. McCarthy allegedly told Liz Cheney that he went to Mar-a-Lago after January 6th to comfort Donald Trump, who was depressed and not eating.
Video below:
McCarthy's trip to Mar-a-Lago after Jan. 6 raised some eyebrows because he had publicly rebuked the former president after his actions that day. Then, about three weeks after the riot at the Capitol, McCarthy was in Florida with Trump.
The idea that McCarthy was so concerned that a guy who he said "bears responsibility" for Jan. 6 that he flew to see him is kind of hilarious. He wasn't a kid who lost a parent, he was a grown man who was upset he lost an election and wasn't eating because of it.