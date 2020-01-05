Kevin Love Looks Like He's Trying to Get Traded Out of Cleveland By Stephen Douglas | Jan 04 2020 Kevin Love | Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

Kevin Love may be done in Cleveland. While the Cavaliers have said on multiple occasions that they want to keep him, they may not have a choice. Love looks like he is done with the franchise and things are becoming increasingly public. He looks like a player who wants to be traded.

During the Cavaliers' game against the Thunder on Saturday, Love became visibly frustrated by Colin Sexton dribbling the ball for most of the sho tclock late in the second quarter.

Kevin Love appeared to be visibly frustrated with Collin Sexton. pic.twitter.com/NKA02hBOt4 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 5, 2020

Then late in the 4th he was seen turning his back on a play while the Thunder scored an easy layup. The Cavaliers lost by 15.

Not a good look for Love here.#Cavs pic.twitter.com/ZhOYy3RbFo — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) January 5, 2020

This comes hours after he had a confrontation with Cleveland general manager Coby Altman. Via The Athletic:

Kevin Love had an emotional verbal outburst directed toward general manager Koby Altman following shootaround on Saturday, expressing his displeasure and disgust with the organization, league sources told The Athletic. Love was screaming in front of teammates and Cavs coaches and front-office members that there was “no feel here,” league sources said.

After shotoaround he posted a picture of Joaquin Phoenix's "Joker," with the caption, "Mood." Maybe the picture had to do with the Cavs or maybe he was feeling like a likely Golden Globe nominee.

This all looks like a guy who has decided he wants to be traded, but he doesn't want to get in trouble with the NBA like Dewayne Dedmon just did by going public with his trade demand. Instead, he'll act like a petulant child until the Cavaliers acquiesce and send him elsewhere.

Love spent the first six seasons of his career with the Minnesota Timberwolves. He never experienced a winning season until he was traded to Cleveland and played alongside LeBron James on four consecutive NBA Finals teams. Now it's like he's back in Minnesota, starring down the barrel of his second straight losing season.