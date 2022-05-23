Kevin Garnett Takes a Shot at the Los Angeles Lakers' Coaching Search List
The Los Angeles Lakers are still looking for their next head coach. With lots of people helping to make decisions, the names that have been connected to the storied franchise have somehow left something to be desired. At least for Kevin Garnett who broke out the emojis to laugh at the Lakers in an Instagram post.
Man are the Lakers serious?
They not serious about trying to better the situation with that list of coaches
FOH
They serious? Nah they not serious
They are serious.
It's unclear what most of the people ever did to Kevin Garnett to deserve a facepalm emoji, but here we are. Let's take a look at the names that have been floating around the Lakers over the last couple months and see what Garnett is talking about.
Darvin Ham
Ham is one of the favorites for the job. He's never been a head coach but was an assistant with the Lakers from 2011 to 2013. Ham has the same number of championship rings as Garnett.
Terry Stotts
Stotts has had unsuccessful stints with the Hawks and Bucks before really catching on with the Trailblazers during the Damian Lillard era. Under Stotts the Blazers won 50-plus games three times and reached the Western Conference Finals in 2019.
Kenny Atkinson
Atkinson took over the Brooklyn Nets after Garnett had already been traded back to Minnesota. He had one winning season before stepping down in 2020. He's since worked for the Clippers and Warriors in assistant roles.
Juwan Howard
The Michigan Man reportedly turned down the Lakers to stay in Ann Arbor. Howard and Garnett both came into the NBA around the same time and played about two decades for a number of different franchises, but never on the same team. Howard was on the Miami Heat team that eliminated the Celtics in 2011 and 2012.
Mark Jackson
Jackson interviewed with the Kings and was rumored to have interest from the Lakers, but there hasn't been any movement in weeks. Jackson hasn't coached since 2014.
Doc Rivers
Rivers is the name that has been mentioned but there hasn't been any actual activity. The Lakers apparently want him, but the Sixers currently plan to have him back despite another postseason meltdown. Rivers coached Garnett to his one title, so it's unlikely he's considering him a part of the list. Probably.