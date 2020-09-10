Kevin Durant Reveals He Was Never Considering the New York Knicks
By Ryan Phillips | Sep 10 2020
Kevin Durant disappointed New York Knicks fans when he chose to play for the Brooklyn Nets last summer instead of taking his talents to Madison Square Garden. On Thursday, Durant revealed the Knicks were never actually under consideration for his services. It's yet another blow to a franchise that hasn't been able to lure big-name talent for years.
Durant was a guest on J.J. Redick's podcast The Old Man and the Three, and said the Knicks were out of it from the beginning:
"I never planned on going to the Knicks. That was just ... the media put that out there."
While saying he liked New York and wanted to live there, Durant didn't care about the mystique of the Knicks. He didn't care about playing for them and didn't want to be viewed as a savior:
"In February I was thinking, I didn’t want to be the savior of the Knicks or New York. I didn’t care about being the king of New York. That never really moved me. I didn’t care about being on Broadway like that shit. I just wanted to play ball and go to the crib and chill. And that’s what Brooklyn embodied."
So he knew in February of last year he wanted to play in New York, just not for the Knicks. Ouch.
Durant also sang the praises of Brooklyn and the Nets:
"Brooklyn was everything I'm about, chill, on the low, all black, we quiet, just focus on basketball. There's no show when you come to our games. There's no Madison Square Mecca, all of that shit."
Man this is a brutal assessment for the Knicks as an organization. The franchise is in a bad spot if top players are deciding they have no interest in playing for the franchise before the offseason even begins.