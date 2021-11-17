Kevin Durant Had His Worst Game of the Season After Reading the Warriors Won the Breakup
The Golden State Warriors blew out the Brooklyn Nets on national television on Tuesday night. The game was played hours after The Mercury News published a story titled, "Warriors, Steph Curry are winning the breakup with Kevin Durant." Between the time the article was published and the game tipped off, Durant was online and liked multiple tweets from people criticizing the article. Many saw this and expected Durant to drop 60. Instead Durant went out and had his worst offensive performance of the season.
Durant was held to 19 points on 6-of-19 shooting. It was his lowest-scoring and worst shooting game of the season. Meanwhile, the other guy in that headline had 37 points on the same number of field goal attempts. Curry also had more rebounds, assists, steals and even blocks than Durant. The Warriors improved their league-best record to 12-2 while the Nets fell to 10-5, which has them in third place in the Eastern Conference.
If Durant, Curry and the Warriors were some sort of divorced couple or pair of former lovers, then it certainly looks like Curry and the Warriors "won the breakup."
But that's not reality. The Warriors went 54-83 in the first two post-KD seasons. The Nets won 48 games last season and were a shoe size from Durant dragging Brooklyn to the Eastern Conference Finals and beyond. Saying Curry and the Warriors "won the breakup" is like saying the Cavaliers won the latest LeBron breakup because this season's Cavs are 9-6 while the Lakers are currently 8-7. Or maybe the Bulls won the Michael Jordan breakup because this year's team has a 2.5 game lead on Jordan's Charlotte Hornets.
Technically, Durant, Curry, Draymond Green and the Warriors all lost when Durant left. They left success on the table. If they were stil together they'd still be winning. So really, anyone rooting against the Warriors and rooting for something different won the breakup. We got another title for LeBron James in Los Angeles and we got Giannis Antetokounmpo's first title in Milwaukee. Who knows if the Bucks win a title with Durant and Curry together in Golden State.