Kevin Durant Takes Shot at Andre Iguodala on Twitter
Andre Iguodala revealed something about Kevin Durant on a podcast that has the former NBA MVP pretty fired up. On his Point Forward podcast with Evan Turner, Iguodala claimed that his former Golden State Warriors teammate doesn't lift weights. Durant took to Twitter to refute that.
Here's what Iguodala said:
In general, Iguodala is being very complimentary of Durant, discussing his workouts being beautiful. But he also said the only flaw in KD's game is that he doesn't lift weights. Durant wasn't happy about it.
Here's KD's response on Twitter:
Well, Durant certainly doesn't look like he hits the weight room very hard, but it clearly hasn't mattered to the 13-time All-Star's career. He's made 10 All-NBA teams, I'm not sure this is an issue.
This is just the latest example of Durant getting in his feelings on social media and taking a shot at someone. This time it's a former teammate he won two championships with.