Kevin Durant Engages in Twitter Back-and-Forth With Analytics Expert By Geoff Magliocchetti | Oct 15 2019 Al Bello/Getty Images

Kevin Durant likely won't take the court during the 2019-20 NBA season, but he's certainly doing his homework for when he makes his return.

The Brooklyn Nets star engaged in a lively debate with basketball analytics experts Matt Moore of The Action Network, known for his statistical Twitter account Hardwood Paroxysm. Moore recently engaged in the topic of mid-range shooting, jumpstarted by Rachel Nichols' discussion with Zach LaVine of the Chicago Bulls.

With the analytical standpoint favoring shots from three-point range and at the rim, the mid-range shot has become a bit of a forgotten art. In the discussion, LaVine expresses a desire to take more mid-range jumpers, but Moore expounded on why this might not be the wisest strategy for the two-time Slam Dunk Champion.

OK I’m up for this today.



-Rachel mentions it’s a good shot if it goes in and a bad shot and it doesn’t. But YOU DON’T KNOW IF IT WILL OR NOT BEFORE YOU SHOOT.



Zach LaVine shot 35.8% on mid-range shots last year. That’s not analytics, that’s a math fact. He shot 37% on 3’s! https://t.co/OjquwWkQ29 — Hardwood Paroxysm (@HPbasketball) October 15, 2019

That's when Durant stepped in, apparently in favor of LaVine's new outlook.

Sometimes it’s just the open shot. Why pass up an wide open look to shoot a semi contested shot? — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) October 15, 2019

Moore begins by wishing Durant well in his recovery before defending his anti-midrange viewpoint. Durant counters by saying he's seen that passing up mid-range shots and overly relying on the three-ball has led to disaster too many times.

It’s not about me, I see dudes passing up open shots in the mid range, like wide open, to force passes to the 3 point line or force up bad finishes at the rim. — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) October 15, 2019

Moore brought numbers to his next discussion. Durant brought memes.

Durant went NSFW in a textual follow-up, this one to a fan that took a jab at Duran't perceived understanding of the Moore's stats..

Who the fuck wants to look at graphs while having a hoop convo? — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) October 15, 2019

The All-Star ends his side of the conversation in a bit of a compromise. While starting off on the opposite side of the arithmetic, he does acknowledge that analytics have a place in the modern game.