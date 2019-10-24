VIDEO: Kevin Durant Chooses Kyrie Irving Over Steph Curry in Personal All-Time Starting Lineup By Geoff Magliocchetti | Oct 24 2019 Harry How/Getty Images

At least Michael Jordan had a bit of an excuse.

It's been a tough week for Stephen Curry. His Golden State Warriors have yet to debut during the NBA's opening week festivities, but the talk show circuit has not been kind at all. Earlier this week, the legendary Jordan remarked that Curry was "not a Hall of Famer" in an interview with NBC's Today. While it's possible Jordan was speaking in a literal sense, Kevin Durant didn't do much to help out his former teammate in the news cycle.

Speaking with NBA alums Darius Miles and Quentin Richardson on the Knucklehead podcast, hosted by The Players' Tribune, Durant was asked which of his former teammates would make up the perfect starting five.

There was one notable omission.

KD names his all-time starting 5 out of all the players he played with:



Kyrie Irving

James Harden

Kevin Durant

Draymond Green

Serge Ibaka



“We can switch everything on D, we got all-world scorers..that’s a perfect team”



(? @PlayersTribune / Knuckleheads) pic.twitter.com/dpPIboHPjR — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) October 24, 2019

"Kyrie (Irving), James Harden, myself...Draymond (Green) at the four," Durant says. He notes he hasn't played with many "All-Star centers", but Miles suggests "that guy from Toronto", prompting Durant to choose former Oklahoma City teammate Serge Ibaka.

Durant, of course, has yet to play in a game with Irving yet. The pair each signed with the Brooklyn Nets this offseason, though their first collaboration will likely have to wait until 2020 with Durant still rehabbing from injury.

Curry is a glaring absence on Durant's list, considering his status as one of the most prolific shooters in league history and the fact the pair won two titles together. Durant's time in California was a bit of a roller-coaster, though he and Curry appeared to part on good terms. Bill Simmons later claimed in a July episode of his podcast Curry personally flew to New York to bid Durant farewell after he signed with the Nets.

The Warriors begin their season on Thursday night against the Los Angeles Clippers (10:30 p.m. ET, TNT).