Kevin Durant's Feud With Stephen A. Smith Is Still Simmering
Last week, Kevin Durant took to Twitter and launched an attack on ESPN star Stephen A. Smith. It was a bit out of nowhere, but the Brooklyn Nets star has never been one to hold back on social media. Smith went back at Durant and it's become clear a feud is developing. And, quite frankly, it's a fascinating dynamic.
This all started when Durant took a shot at a segment Stephen A. did on the June 1 episode of First Take. In it he claimed Stephen Curry changed basketball for the better, while Michael Jordan had actually made the sport worse. It was a bold claim, but he made his points and it was an interesting take. Durant wasn't a fan.
KD claims that "guys like" Smith, Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe had changed the game for the worse.
Smith is never one to take that kind of shot lying down, so he fired back:
One again this week, Durant took aim at Smith on Twitter. Stephen A. told both CJ McCollum and JJ Redick that he wasn't a fan of Russell Westbrook being in attendance at new Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham's introductory press conference. Both McCollum and Redick went off on him for that take. Durant was loving it.
Once again, Smith responded:
Yeah this is getting good. I have a feeling it's not going to end any time soon because Stephen A. is going to continue talking about the NBA and Durant will continue watching.