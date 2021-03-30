Kevin Durant Offers Weak Apology to Michael Rapaport For Wildly Offensive Instagram DMs
Kevin Durant and Michael Rapaport had an extremely heated back-and-forth on Twitter Tuesday afternoon, stemming from some very NSFW direct messages Durant had sent the 51-year-old actor.
According to the DM exchange Rapaport posted on Twitter, Durant took exception to the actor's take on an interview the All-Star gave to the NBA on TNT crew back in December. That kicked off the exchange. Here's the tweet that seemed to set KD off:
That started a DM back-and-forth that was incredibly NSFW and offensive and seemed to have lasted week. Rapaport posted it publicly on Tuesday:
There is a whole lot of homophobia and a slew of other awful stuff in there.
Obviously people had strong reactions to Durant's comments, with most thinking he was way out of line. After a solid 30 minutes of getting dragged for his words, Durant took to Twitter and offered a tepid apology to Rapaport, who wasn't having it:
I think it's fair to point out that Rapaport has built a reputation on trash talk and saying some pretty offensive things. I've you've ever heard his appearances on the Howard Stern Show, you're aware that his trash talk to the show's staff is pretty epic and borders on inappropriate. Clearly he thought Durant went over the line though.
This all got outed on the same day Rapaport lost his court battle against Barstool Sports and Dave Portnoy, who he had accused of defamation. So that was quite a few hours in Rapaportland.
Here's my advice for Durant at the end of the day: Kevin, stay off social media. You're really bad at it.