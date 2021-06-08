Kevin Durant Calls Out Jay Williams Over Giannis Antetokounmpo Story
Kevin Durant is officially back. The former MVP missed the bizarre 2020 NBA season recovering from his torn Achilles and spent much of this year on the shelf with various minor maladies as the Brooklyn Nets opted for extreme caution with his health. The playoffs are now here. Durant is free to play however much he pleases. And he is reminding everyone just how damn good he is, annihiliating the Celtics with ease in Round 1 before scoring 61 points in the first two games of the Nets' Round 2 series against the Bucks.
In Game 2 of that series last night, Durant was as good as we've seen since the 2019 playoffs. He shook two-time Defensive Player of the Year Giannis Antetokounmpo out of his shoes on several occasions. Because of their similar physical profile and statistical dominance, comparisons are natural between the two, even if their styles of play could not be any more different. Both won MVP trophies. Both use their height and length advantages to dominate on both sides of the floor. Both feel unstoppable more often than not. As the best players on their respective teams, their matchup will be the story of this Bucks-Nets series.
Jay Williams watched what happened last night and woke up today to share a story with his fellow ESPNers on both Get Up and Keyshawn, J-Will, & Zubin. It goes as follows: Williams went on TV and compared Giannis to Durant. Durant then ran into Williams at a club afterwards and adamantly told the analyst to never compare him to Giannis. Later on in the KJZ segment, Williams expressed his belief that Durant will be in the Greatest Of All Time conversation with another Finals MVP.
The story quickly made the aggregation rounds and Sideline Sources posted on Instagram about it. Durant, the eternally-online superstar, immediately called out the story as BS. Here's a screenshot with this NSFW language (easymoneysniper is Durant's Instagram username).
Durant didn't stop there. He then hopped on his Twitter account to call out Williams and other media analysts for saying whatever they can to elevate their profile. He also asked we leave him out of any legacy discussions in the future.
Another day, another Durant feud with sports media.