Official Adidas Account to Kevin Durant: 'U Dusty Bouta Retire Soon Anyway'
By Kyle Koster
Adidas got a video with Anthony Edwards where he talked about which player he'd like to see wear his new signature sneaker. His answer was Kevin Durant, even though the future Hall of Famer is a Nike guy. Because he is chronically online and very good at being online, Durant caught wind of this and informed us all that we won't ever see him "put a big toe in them Mfers."
Which is a response worth a light chuckle before moving on with the business of the day. Whoever is tasked with running the Adidas X account, however, didn't have much of a sense of humor about the whole thing and decided to shoot back "u dusty bouta retire soon anyway" to Durant.
The tweet was deleted before lunch.
First and foremost, it's not even true as Durant is still wildly productive and has a few years left in whatever shoes he's wearing. Second of all it just seems ... insane ... to escalate a fight with one of the more prominent players in the NBA — especially one who has proven time and time again to be down to clown on whatever social media site he's logged into.
Twenty twenty-three. This is what it's like.
UPDATE: The adidas account worked in another KD jab in another tweet.