Roundup: Keri Russell Couldn't Turn Down 'Cocaine Bear'; Brandon Miller's Huge Night; Hawks Pursue Ime Udoka
Keanu Reeves turned himself into a sick stunt-car driver ... Japanese officials investigate mysterious sphere washed up on beach ... PGA Tour, LPGA to debut mixed-team event in December ... Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner subpoenaed by special counsel ... Fear and anxiety linger in East Palestine, Ohio ... Russian missile test launch failed ... Stocks were down on Wednesday amid Fed rate fears ... Crips gang member sentenced to 60 years for murder of Nipsey Hussle ... Keri Russell couldn't say no to "Cocaine Bear" ... Brian Cox is not a fan of Jeremy Strong's method acting ... More than 1,300 flights grounded due to winter storm ... Arizona's top prosecutor concealed records debunking election fraud claims ... "Cocaine Bear" isn't as far-fetched as you might think ... "My Spy" is getting a sequel at Amazon ... Writers Guild contract negotiations begin March 20 as strike threat looms ... Patrick Beverley wants to beat the Lakers ... Hawks interested in Ime Udoka ... Titans made some major cuts ... Brandon Miller had a huge night ...
Where did all the male body hair go? [VICE]
The films of Steven Spielberg, ranked [UPROXX]
Top 50 MLB prospects entering 2023 [CBS Sports]
The 2023 NFL quarterback commitment index [The Ringer]
Big quarterback contracts aren't the problem, salary cap management is [Sports Illustrated]
A night for the only colors [The Big Lead]
This Woody Harrelson SNL promo is fantastic.
Ashton Kutcher rewatched some of his own work and reacted to it.
A breakdown of Episode 6 of The Last of Us.
Why is Earth's core slowing?
Aminé -- "Money"