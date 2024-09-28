Kentucky vs Ole Miss live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch
By Kilty Cleary
The Kentucky Wildcats will head to Oxford, Mississippi to take on the No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels in an SEC matchup at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
The Kentucky Wildcats will head into this game with a 2-2 record and a 0-2 record in conference play after losing matchups against Georgia and South Carolina. The Wildcats, led by head coach Mark Stoops, will look to pull the big upset and get their first conference win of the season against a top-ranked opponent.
On the other sideline, the No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels will enter this matchup with a 4-0 record after defeating Furman, MTSU, Wake Forest, and Georgia Southern. The Rebels, guided by Heisman candidate Jaxon Dart, will look to continue their undefeated season and get a win in what is their first conference game of the season.
Kentucky vs. #6 Ole Miss
- Date: Saturday, September 28
- Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ABC, ESPN+
- Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch NCAAF Games Live | Stream on Fubo)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Kentucky vs Ole Miss (-17.5)
O/U: 53.5
