Kentucky OL Tashawn Manning Draws Flag With Egregious Flop Against Mississippi State
The Kentucky Wildcats continued their surprisingly successful football season yesterday in taking down the No. 16 Mississippi State Bulldogs, 27-17. They were aided in that effort by offensive lineman Tayshawn Manning, who had an Oscar-worthy flop at one point during the game.
Manning was engaged in some post-whistle extracurriculars with Bulldogs safety Collin Duncan, as tends to happen during any football game. Duncan hit Manning in the facemask, and Manning stood there waiting for a flag before dramatically throwing up his hands and falling over backwards. Remarkably, the performance drew a flag.
The shot to the mouth was certainly flag-worthy but it's rare that we see such a delayed reaction actually earn a flag. Extra points to Manning in the linemen meetings this week!