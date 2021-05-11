Kent Bazemore Started Bradley Beal Beef With a Hamstring Joke While Praising Stephen Curry
Bradley Beal and Stephen Curry are locked in a tight battle for the NBA scoring title. On Saturday, Beal went out and scored 50 points against the Indiana Pacers. Stephen Curry then responded with 49 points in 29 minutes against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Beal has since been sidelined with a hamstring injury. Without saying Beal's name, Kent Bazemore joked that guys were "hurting hamstrings trying to keep up" with Curry.
This got back to Beal during the Warriors game on Monday night and he and his wife took to Twitter to go after Bazemore. He even retweeted a Complex post about it.
Meanwhile, Bazemore went out and scored 19 in a Warriors' win over the Utah Jazz. After the game he said, "I guess you can't joke anymore." He sounded like someone who truly didn't care that a joke had gone over someone's head and ended his comment by saying he was going to, "Just go home, love on my wife, watch some Peaky Blinders and go to bed."
The Warriors and Wizards will not meet againt his season, unless it is in the NBA Finals, so don't expect any on-court resolution anytime soon. However, this could add a little extra fire to the final games of the scoring race, if Beal's hamstring isn't scared.