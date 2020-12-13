Kenny More Just Snagged the Interception of the Year
By Ryan Phillips | Dec 13, 2020, 5:28 PM EST
Kenny Moore just made an all-time defensive play for the Indianapolis Colts with a stellar one-handed interception we'll be talking about for a while. The fourth-year cornerback used all of the athleticism his 5-foot-9 frame possesses to snag the pick in the end zone and prevent a sure touchdown for the Las Vegas Raiders.
The Colts led the Raiders 17-14 with 3:36 left in the second quarter on Sunday, when Derek Carr dropped back on third and eight from the 13-yard line. He lofted a pass into the end zone to what appeared to be a wide open Darren Waller. He didn't consider Moore.
The pint-sized corner closed on the ball with lighting quickness and stole the ball just before it hit Waller's grasp using only his right hand. Check this out:
Here's another angle in slo-mo:
What a play.
That's Moore's fourth interception of the year. The Valdosta State product went undrafted in 2017 but has turned into a mainstay in the Colts' secondary since his rookie year. He's a legit NFL starter and he's proving it every week. This interception was, in my mind, the best of the year, especially considering the stakes. If he doesn't make that play the Raiders take the lead.