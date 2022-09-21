Kenny Golladay Isn't Happy the Giants Aren't Playing Him
Kenny Golladay was given a four-year, $72 million deal by Dave Gettleman to play for the New York Giants ahead of the 2021 NFL season. One year later, Gettleman is gone and so are all the people who wanted Golladay in Giants blue. The veteran wideout managed only 37 catches for 521 yards and did not catch a single touchdown in his first season at MetLife Stadium, but many hoped the hiring of Brian Daboll would help bring the best out of Daniel Jones and therefore Golladay.
So far, not so good on that front. Golladay played over 75 percent of all offensive snaps for the Giants in Week 1 but was only targeted twice and brought in two catches. In Week 2, Golladay played two snaps. Total. And now Golladay is complaining to the media that he thinks he should be on the field more often.
Golladay's snap count fell through the floor in Week 2 to make way for total unknowns like David Sills and Richie James. When asked about that after the game, Daboll said it's a "continual competition" at receiver and that he's reiterated that point since training camp.
It certainly feels like a statement from Daboll that he doesn't care what someone's cap hit is, he'll be playing whoever gives his team the best chance to win. Golladay complaining about his lack of playing time is quite revealing for the Giants, or so I'd imagine. Plenty of guys who make plenty of money get benched and most of them give the right buzzwords about prioritizing winning over all and what have you. Golladay, however, doesn't seem interested in even pretending that's his priority.
A brewing situation in East Rutherford, it would appear.