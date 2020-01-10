Kendrick Perkins Tweets Kevin Durant: Going to Golden State Was the Weakest Move in NBA History
By Stephen Douglas | Jan 09 2020
Kendrick Perkins played with both Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook in Oklahoma City. Today, ahead of Westbrook returning to OKC for the first time since he was traded, Perkins tweeted that he was going on SportsCenter to explain why he thinks Westbrook is the "best player to ever put on a Oklahoma City Thunder Jersey!!!" Unsurprisingly, Kevin Durant eventually got online and responded to this slight, with an assist from Celtics' media personality, Marc D'Amico.
Up until this point, it's a friendly debate about Russ vs. KD. Enter KD:
Usually, when Kevin Durant is hiding behind his keyboard, this is not the type of person he's interacting with. Kendrick Perkins knows him and can find him if he really wants to. For KD's sake, let's hope Perk is just having fun. And if he's not, let's hope he shares his opinion on SportsCenter first.