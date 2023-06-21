Kendrick Perkins, Fooled by Twitter, Went on 'SportsCenter' and Said Jonathan Kuminga Was Now 7-Foot-2
Kendrick Perkins appeared on SportsCenter on Tuesday night to talk about the NBA. While discussing the Golden State Warriors, Perkins casually mentioned that "from reports I'm hearing that Jonathan Kuminga is now seven-two." This is, of course, not true.
Kuminga, still listed at 6-foot-7, averaged 9.9 points and 3.4 rebounds in 20-minutes per game last season. At just 20-years old, it's possible he might grow some more, but another seven inches since we last saw him in the playoffs five weeks ago? Where did that come from? Twitter, of course. Which is where Perk went back to laugh at himself after his appearance.
As you may notice in that tweet, Andre Iguodala was involved. So it wasn't just Perkins seeing some random tweet. One of Kuminga's own teammates was joking about it without using the sarcasm font.
So we'll give Perk a pass on this one. He got got by a fairly decent source of fake news here. Even if he should have known nobody is growing half a foot two years into their NBA career, if you scroll past this it certainly looks like it could be kind of true. This is a 24-hour news cycle and you can't just wait around for Woj to scoop you on the Kuminga growth spurt news.