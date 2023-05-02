Kendrick Perkins Calls Out Grizzlies For Throwing Dillon Brooks Under the Bus
The Memphis Grizzlies' season ended in disappointing after first round exit against the Los Angeles Lakers. Now they're in the process of essentially blaming Dillon Brooks for their collective failure. Kendrick Perkins sees what they're doing and doesn't like it.
On Tuesday, Perkins took the Grizzlies to task for essentially throwing Brooks under the bus as soon as the season was over.
Here's what he had to say on Twitter:
Then he took to the air and went off:
He is correct that this reflects poorly on the Grizzlies as an organization. They didn't need to re-sign Brooks, but by going public that they don't want him back under any circumstances, they're essentially blasting him.
Brooks hasn't helped himself in this situation. He talked trash about LeBron James, then punched him in the groin after months of turning himself into a villain. His Diet Draymond Green act wore thin with everyone around the NBA. But the Grizzlies could have just silently walked away.