Kendrick Lamar Pays Homage to Football in Super Bowl Halftime Show Announcement
By Joe Lago
Leave it to Kendrick Lamar to announce his Super Bowl halftime show news in the most artistic and meaningful way.
The legendary rapper will headline the NFL's annual halftime spectacle for Super Bowl LIX, which will be played in New Orleans at the Caesars Superdome on Sunday, February 9, 2025.
Lamar announced the news in a video, which begins with him standing behind a football throwing machine and in front of a giant American flag. He launches footballs to someone off screen and talks as a coach who's trying to improve his player's receiving skills.
"Just like that," Lamar encouragingly says.
Lamar then introduces himself. "I'll be performing at Super Bowl 59," he says. "Will you be pulling up? I hope so. You know there's only one opportunity to win a championship. No round two."
"I wouldn't want you to miss it. Meet me in New Orleans. February 9th. Two thousand twenty-five. Wear your best dressed, too. Even if you're watching from home."
Lamar walks away but remains in coaching mode. And he obviously knows his football by his critique of the faux receiver's catching fundamentals.
"Now we're going to get to it, for real. Come on," Lamar says. "You've got to make sure you catch it with your hands open like that. If we're running real routes, you're gonna be messing up."