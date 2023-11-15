Roundup: Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny Breakup Rumors; Peter Seidler Dies at 63; 'Welcome to Wrexham' Renewed
Inflation continues to cool ... The full inflation breakdown in one chart ... Stocks soared as a result ... House passes short-term funding bill ... Trump can stay on the ballot in Michigan ... Padres owner Peter Seidler died at 63 ... Latest from the Israel-Gaza conflict ... Former George Santos fundraiser pleads guilty to wire fraud ... Kendall Jenner fuels Bad Bunny split rumors ... Courteney Cox paid tribute to Matthew Perry ... Andre 3000's debut solo album to drop Friday ... "Welcome to Wrexham" renewed for a third season ... Shohei Ohtani among seven MLB free agents to reject qualifying offers ... Deion Sanders denied interest in the Texas A&M job ... Skip Schumaker won NL Manager of the Year ... Jets released running back Michael Carter ...
College Football Playoff chaos scenarios [ESPN]
Spurs' growing pains are the cost of maximizing Victor Wembanyama's gains [Yahoo Sports]
The fate of the Clippers rests on James Harden [The Ringer]
Examining what's wrong with the Buffalo Bills [Sports Illustrated]
Iceland, as always, is being ripped apart [Defector]
Peter Seidler broke all the rules, and became San Diego's sports savior [The Big Lead]
The Warriors and Timberwolves got into a brawl Tuesday night.
Highlights from the Lakers' blowout win over the Grizzlies.
Paul Dano, Nick Offerman and Seth Rogen discussed Dumb Money.
Leslie Jones was super excited to meet Steve Kornacki.
Outkast -- "Hey Ya!"