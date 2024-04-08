Roundup: Kelsea Ballerini at the CMT Music Awards; John Calipari to Arkansas; South Carolina Beats Iowa for Title
South Carolina beat Iowa, Caitlin Clark to win NCAA women's title ... John Calipari finalizing deal with Arkansas ... Full list of winners from the CMT Music Awards ... When and where the solar eclipse will cross the U.S. ... Stock futures are stable heading into a new week ... Doubts creep in about Fed rate cut this year ... Kelsea Ballerini at the CMT Music Awards ... Larry David's rule book for how (not) to live ... Engine cover falls off Southwest Boeing plane during takeoff ... Reviewing the series finale of "Curb Your Enthusiasm" ... "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" dominated the box office again ... Cody Rhodes beat Roman Reigns for Universal title at WrestleMania XL ... Marlins finally win first game ... Patriots sign Kyle Dugger to $58 million deal ...
Full highlights from South Carolina's win over Iowa.
Kristen Wiig joined the five-timers club on SNL.
A first look at Civil War.
Larry David talked about Richard Lewis, "Curb" finale and his start in comedy.
Pearl Jam -- "Black" (live on MTV Unplugged)