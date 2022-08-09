Kelly Olynyk Wore a Backwards Snapback Hat To His Wedding
Kelly Olynyk got married over the weekend, and the Detroit Pistons forward made a bold choice in his wedding attire. Olynyk wore sneakers and a backwards snapback had during the ceremony. Yeah, like I said, bold choice.
The 31-year-old and bride Jackie McNulty looked like they were having a great time, but Olynyk's hat definitely stole the show. Check out some of the pictures below.
Now look, I'm certainly not someone to judge another man's style choices, but this isn't a great look for an NBA player. Then again, Olynyk has made more than $70 million during his NBA career, and is set to steal -- err, earn $12.8 million from the Pistons this season. The man is weird because he can afford to be.
To be fair, his new wife looks very happy in the pictures. If she's cool with it, I guess we have to be.
Congrats to the happy couple.