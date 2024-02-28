Indiana's Kel'el Ware Trolls Dan Dakich After Huge Game
Kel'el Ware had a huge night as Indiana upset Wisconsin 74-70. After the win, he took aim at Dan Dakich, who blasted him on Monday.
Ware finished the game with 27 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks. He was a ridiculous 11-of-12 from the field, 1-of-1 from 3-point range and hit all four free throws he took. The sophomore 7-footer is likely to be a first-round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, and showed why Tuesday night.
On Monday, Dakich ripped Ware, claiming he was focused more on getting tattoos than working on his game:
After his dominant showing, Ware took to Twitter to troll Dakich:
I mean, that's funny. And good for Ware. Dakich is a blowhard whose opinions have gotten progressively ridiculous over the past few years. Ripping a college kid for getting tattoos is absurd.
Ware has exceeded expectations for Indiana this year after transferring in from Oregon. He's averaging 15.1 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks in 31.1 minutes per game. He's shooting 57.0 percent from the field and 41.9 percent from 3-point range.
There is plenty to complain about related to Indiana basketball this season. Ware is not one of them.