KBO Power Rankings: Break Up the NC Dinos
By Kyle Koster | May 08 2020
Four games into the KBO season, we've seen the cream rise to the top, all teams find their way to victory, and Americans embrace early call times and a steep learning curve. Though the sample size is small, it's enough to cobble together some power rankings. And yeah, your new adopted side isn't being shown enough respect.
10. Samsung Lions (1-3): The Lions notched their first win of the year today against the Kia Tigers as six pitchers combined for a five-hitter. A lackluster offense has stumbled out of the gate as there is only one Samsung batter hitting over .200 thus far.
9. Kia Tigers (1-3): The Tigers have been toothless as well, failing to push more than two runs across in three of the four games this year. Former Astro Preston Tucker has shown promise, slashing .364/.417/.636 with a homer and 4 RBI.
8. KT Wiz (1-3): Really worrying signs from MY WIZ as the pitching staff is surrendering 6.5 runs per contest. An offensive explosion today against Doosan, though, could be just what the doctor ordered.
7. LG Twins (1-3): Kim Hyun-soo has led the way at the plate but the Twinkies have dropped three in a row after a season-opening win. A weekend against the juggernaut Dinos could extend that streak to five.
6. Doosan Bears (2-2): Little controversy here but they haven't really played anybody, Paul. José Miguel Fernández has a delightful .615/.615/.692 line going, which is unsustainable but fun to look at. Now, to be clear, I like the Bears to emerge as the toast of Seoul eventually yet it's way too early to crown them.
5. SK Wyverns (1-3): Bullpen blew a golden opportunity against Lotte this morning. Han Dong-min is tied for the league-lead with two longballs.
4. Hanwha Eagles (2-2): Former Major Leaguer Warwick Saupold has twirled nine scoreless innings and has a WHIP of 0.33. Song Kwang-min carries a stunning 667/.692/1.083 slashie. Why is the media ignoring the Eagles? Underrated team.
3. Kiwoom Heroes (3-1): Best nickname, not corporately owned, salt of the Earth stuff. Pains me to put them this low but the top two have earned it.
2. Lotte Giants (4-0): The Giants have scored at least seven runs in all their games. If they keep that up, they'll win 100 games. And the production has been universal. Only one regular batter has an average under .250.
1. NC Dinos (4-0): Koo Chang-mo and the pitching staff have been electric, allowing only 2.5 runs per contest. It's a long year but one has to like the matchup against the Giants, if it comes to that, because great defense beats great offense come playoff time.