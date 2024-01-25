Kayshon Boutte Was Really Bad At Hiding His Alleged Illegal Gambling Activity
New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte was arrested on Thursday in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, for allegedly illegally gambling on sports when he went to LSU. The 21-year-old is facing a felony count of computer fraud and a misdemeanor gambling count. When you dive into the case it's fairly obvious Boutte was really bad at allegedly doing illegal things.
Boutte placed more than 8,900 bets from April 6, 2022 until May 7, 2023. That's 8,900 bets in 397 days or more than 22 bets a day. Good lord that's a lot of gambling. I mean, holy crap, man.
Boutte allegedly made at least 17 bets on college football games, including at least six on LSU games. In case you're thinking this scheme must have been sophisticated in order to avoid detection, you can go ahead and shut that down right now. Boutte used accounts with the username "kayshonboutte7" and "kayshonboutte01."
How did the cops ever crack this mind-bending who done it?
The worst part? He was gambling that much, not doing anything to hide it and he was really bad at it. He lost more than $65,000 in 2022 and $16,000 in 2023.
It will be interesting to see if the NFL takes any action on this.
Boutte was a sixth-round pick (No. 187) in 2023.