Kay Adams: Kyler Murray Could Be Better Than Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson
The Arizona Cardinals are the only undefeated team in the NFL and dismantled the Cleveland Browns, 37-14, on Sunday to further stifle any lingering doubts. Kyler Murray has looked like a No. 1 overall pick should look, amassing 14 passing touchdowns and carrying the third-highest QBR into another celebratory week. Even those who had high expectations for Kliff Kingsbury to get this team into playoff competition ahead of schedule have to themselves be shocked at what's transpired through the first six weeks of the year.
Expectations and ceilings are being re-measured, and for good reason. This morning on Good Morning Football Kay Adams revealed that she thinks Murray's top end is higher than those of Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson.
That seems significant. Like a first-to-market take that could prove to reap rich rewards if proven true or fall victim to the heartless meme community in retrospect. It feels a little it could be letting a relatively small sample size cloud judgement. On the other hand ... maybe?
Murray is still only 24 years-old and poised to get the first playoff experience of his career in a few months. Adams' opinion could become much more mainstream with a few victories and a Super Bowl appearance. Yet even then it'll probably take two additional years for the public to discover if there's any reliable consistency there. Catching Jackson doesn't feel out of the question but it's tough to imagine a world where Mahomes drops precipitously. If Murray truly wants to be mentioned in the same breath, he has a lot of work to do. Because that's more of a marathon than a sprint.