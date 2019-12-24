Kawhi Leonard Claims 'No Knowledge' of Allegations Against Uncle Dennis By Ryan Phillips | Dec 24 2019 Kawhi Leonard plays for the Los Angeles Clippers | Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

On Monday, Sam Amick of The Athletic released a bombshell report that claimed Kawhi Leonard's adviser and uncle, Dennis Robertson, made insane demands of teams during free agency. On Tuesday, Leonard denied any knowledge of those requests.

Leonard questioned the story, claimed, "People make up stories every day", and said, "I don't have no knowledge of it."

Check it out:

Kawhi Leonard asked by @joevardon about @sam_amick’s story on the demands his uncle asked of the Lakers during free agency pic.twitter.com/e0mrgo5c2y — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) December 24, 2019

Amick's story was incredibly detailed and claimed the man known around the league as "Uncle Dennis" made requests of the Los Angeles Lakers and Toronto Raptors that were improper under the NBA's salary cap guidelines. Leonard obviously wound up signing with the Los Angeles Clippers.

The story details the requests:

Sources say the league was told that Robertson asked team officials for part ownership of the team, a private plane that would be available at all times, a house and — last but certainly not least — a guaranteed amount of off-court endorsement money that they could expect if Leonard played for their team. All of those items, to be clear, would fall well outside the confines of the league’s collective bargaining agreement.

The Lakers were reportedly spooked by the requests, as they knew what Robertson was asking for was not allowed.

Amick continued:

A source with knowledge of the Kawhi-Lakers talks said Robertson made those requests repeatedly to owner Jeanie Buss over the course of three phone calls that spanned several days, and that she made it clear that such perks were illegal and would not be considered. There was even a question raised by Robertson about why Lakers legend Magic Johnson had been given a small piece of Lakers ownership so many years ago, with Buss explaining that the two situations couldn’t have been more different – even beyond the fact that one was legal and the other was not.

Of course Leonard claims he has no knowledge of this kind of thing because what else is he going to say?

The NBA conducted a formal investigation of the Clippers over the summer but found no evidence that the franchise granted those requests.