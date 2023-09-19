Roundup: Katy Perry Sells Music Catalog; Travis Hunter Out Three Weeks; Patrick Mahomes Reworks Contract
Debris field found in search for F-35 ... Five Americans released from Iranian custody ... U.N. General Assembly opens ... Striking unions are having a big impact on the economy ... Working from home carries an extra benefit ... Fed isn't getting the economy it expected ... Kevin McCarthy faces GOP opposition to avoiding government shutdown ... Katy Perry sold her entire music catalog for $225 million ... "Sound of Freedom" team silent on new allegations against movie subject Tim Ballard ... WGA to resume negotiations with studios on Wednesday ... Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez file for divorce ... Michigan State tells Mel Tucker it intends for fire him ... Saquon Barkley to miss three weeks with ankle sprain ... Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs re-work contract ... SEC suspends Florida, Tennessee players ... Colorado's Travis Hunter out at least three weeks ... Phil Mickelson admits to gambling addiction ...
The new Monday Night Anthem is here.
A breakdown of the Hot Ones Season 22 sauce lineup.
Zack Greinke wasn't being mean to the umpire.
Some classic SNL sketches to get you in the mood for football season.
Lynyrd Skynyrd -- "Simple Man"