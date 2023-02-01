Roundup: Katy Perry Has Billie Eilish Regrets; Broncos Hire Sean Payton; 'King of the Hill' Is Coming Back
What happened to the star investment banker? ... Todd Monken is going to be just fine ... Excited for "80 for Brady" ... CNN eyeing Gayle King ... Joe Burrow wants Patrick Mahomes to win it all ... Ice storm slams Texas ... Seventh Memphis officer fired over Tyre Nichols death ... George Santos won't serve on House committees ... Stocks rose on Tuesday ... The stock market had a strong January ... Colorado River states will miss deadline for water-cut plan ... Republicans won't say what spending cuts they want in debt limit fight ... New DC slate unveiled ... "The Batman Part II" gets 2025 release date ... Katy Perry regrets not working with Billie Eilish ... Phoebe Dynevor exits "Bridgerton" ... "King of the Hill" revival a go at Hulu ... Peeps inventor dies at 98 ... All the latest from transfer deadline day ... Big 12 football schedule finally released ... Dexter Fowler retired from baseball ...
Economists weigh on on possibility of U.S. recession [NBC News]
NFL trends that will carry over to 2023 [CBS Sports]
Paul T. Goldman director on incredible finale [Uproxx]
The story of a 22-year-old who posed as a 13-year-old JV basketball player [Defector]
Denver Broncos double down by hiring Sean Payton [The Ringer]
Can Sean Payton fix Russell Wilson? [The Big Lead]
Highlights from the incredible Lakers-Knicks overtime game last night.
Inside Episode 3 of The Last of Us.
A look back at the man who figured out Bernie Madoff's Ponzi scheme.
ZZ Top -- "Sharp Dressed Man"