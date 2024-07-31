Katie Ledecky Makes Young USA Fan's Day After Latest Olympic Gold
By Joe Lago
Olympic greatness often inspires future generations. One young Team USA fan will never forget Katie Ledecky's record-setting victory in the 1500 freestyle at the Paris Olympics.
Ledecky won her eighth Olympic gold medal with a dominant victory in her signature event on Wednesday. While leaving the pool, the all-time great acknowledged a young girl holding an American flag in the stands at the Olympic Aquatics Centre.
NBC's cameras captured the interaction between GOAT and adoring fan. And, well, the girl was absolutely overjoyed by getting a thankful wave from an appreciative Ledecky.
Not even a historically slow Paris Olympics pool could prevent Ledecky from making Summer Games history. She added to her swimming legend by leaving the competition in her wake with a winning time of 15 minutes, 30.02 seconds to set a new Olympic record.
The gold was Ledecky's eighth of her career, adding to her Olympic record for most career golds, seven coming in individual events and one in team relay competition. The 27-year-old is now tied with fellow Americans Dara Torres, Natalie Coughlin and Jenny Thompson for the most Olympic medals ever by a female swimmer with 12.
Last Saturday, Ledecky opened her Paris Games by winning bronze in the 400 free, an event in which she has succumbed to younger and faster swimmers over shorter distances. However, no one was going to keep her from topping the podium in the 1500 free.
Ledecky has dominated the event like no other swimmer in the sport's history, having posted the 20 fastest times ever in the 1500 free.
Ledecky is primed to add more medals in Paris, potentially increasing her career total to 14. She is expected to compete Thursday in the 4x200 free relay. On Friday, she will begin her pursuit for a fourth-straight gold in the 800 free in the preliminary heats. The 800 free final will be held Saturday.
In a video posted by Team USA on X, Ledecky thanked all American fans for the support. "We're feeling the love," she added.