Katie Ledecky Balancing Chocolate Milk on Her Head While She Swims is Mesmerizing
By Ryan Phillips | Aug 03 2020
Katie Ledecky can easily lay claim to the title of "most dominant athlete on the planet" right now. She routinely destroys the competition in every distance swimming event she enters and, at 23, is in her prime. But the video that surfaced on Monday might be more impressive than all the accolades she has won for her exploits in the pool.
Ledecky took to Instagram and posted a video of herself swimming the length of a pool with a class of chocolate milk balanced on her head. It's a great video, but if you focus on the milk in the glass the video is truly mesmerizing.
Check it out:
The fact that she can keep her body so straight while cranking out strokes is stunning. The only thing that would have made this better is if she would have poured the milk down her snorkel at the end.
Ledecky was expected to dominate her second-straight Olympics this summer but obviously the Tokyo games were pushed back to 2021. In the 2016 Rio games she won four gold medals, including individual wins in the 200, 400 and 800 meter freestyle events. In the 800 final she won by more than 11 seconds (!!!) over her closest competition.
We look forward to hopefully seeing her in action next summer.