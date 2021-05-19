Kate Fagan and Tom Haberstroh Joining Meadowlark Media
Meadowlark Media has added Kate Fagan and Tom Haberstroh as full-time contributors, The Big Lead has learned. Both are expected to appear regularly on The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz and across the Le Batard and Friends network as well as contribute to various other projects the content shop explores.
Fagan is another former ESPNer to join Meadowlark, having worked there for seven years. A best-selling author, her latest book All the Colors Came Out was released yesterday. She'll continue to be a prominent storytelling voice covering women's sports. After stepping away from her job in 2019 to focus on family, it was unclear if she'd pursue anything formal in the sports-media business. This opportunity — with its freedoms and connective tissue — clearly helped inform the decision.
Haberstroh started the Count The Dings podcast network — which includes his own, The Habershow — after stints as a national basketball insider for ESPN, Bleacher Report, and NBC Sports. He's perhaps most famous in the show's universe for being the key lyric in a parody song and will now join that very band as it marches somewhere new.
Meadowlark, which announced a major new deal with DraftKings reported to be in the $50 million range, was formed by John Skipper and Dan Le Batard in January and is currently in the process of ramping up its roster. Hank Azaria, Jessica Smetana, Jemele Hill, Adnan Virk, Michael Schur, Adam McKay, Lynn Novick and others have joined in recent months. Gary Hoenig, Bimal Kapadia, Laura Albero and Carl Scott have been added on the executive side.