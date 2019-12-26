Karl Anthony-Towns Latest Unattainable Star to Land on New York Knicks Pointless Watch List By Stephen Douglas | Dec 26 2019 Minnesota Timberwolves v Golden State Warriors | Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The New York Knicks are in the midst of yet another losing season after missing out on all the good free agents again. So it's time to start looking to the future. It's time to set their sights on the highest possible star that the franchise can't possibly attain anytime soon and start floating rumors that the Knicks are totally going to pursue them. Today, it's Karl Anthony-Towns. Take it away Marc Berman of the New York Post:

According to the source, another player the Knicks are expected to monitor is local product, Karl Anthony-Towns, the Timberwolves’ 24-year-old superstar who also signed a max extension this summer.

There is nothing and then there is this complete non-scoop. As noted in the actual sentence above, Towns just signed a contract extension. He won't be a free agent until 2024, but he's on his way to enduring his fourth losing season in his five year career so it's only a matter of time until he demands a trade, right? The Knicks would be an ideal destination for Anthony-Towns, just like they were for LeBron James and Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Luckily for the Knicks, they have an inside track on landing Anthony-Towns.

The first pick of the 2015 draft, Towns hails from Metuchen, N.J., and grew up a diehard Knicks’ fan. If he sought a trade, his wish list figures to include the Knicks.

Why, the Knicks haven't missed out on a big name who grew up across the river since Kyrie Irving in 2019. This is good stuff. It's also the exact kind of story that exists only to make the Knicks look like they are doing something when all it does is prove that they do not have any sort of plan. Do the Knicks want KAT? Sure, who doesn't? This story is worthless. Just look at this.

A blockbuster trade for any star is why the Knicks coveted two first-round picks (2021 and 2023) in the Dallas package for Porzingis. By the Feb. 7 deadline, they could well add another late future first-rounder for Marcus Morris. Team brass believe that will be Morris’ market value.

When Luka Doncic went down with injury a couple weeks ago, the Mavericks had the second-best record in the Western Conference. They're currently fifth. Unless Luka has to amputate his leg, the Knicks are going to have two late first round picks from the Porzingis trade. And maybe a third late first-rounder if somebody needs a warm body shaped like Marcus Morris. These are middling assets.

pic.twitter.com/1zLhb55Vwr — I Think You Should League Pass (@nbaleave) December 26, 2019

Eventually, the Knicks will draft a good player and keep him for a reasonable amount of time. Eventually, some big name free agent will take the money to play in New York. Just don't pretend the seeds were laid years in advance in a story that was written after an anonymous source threw a dart at a picture of the Western Conference All-Star team and told a reporter that the Knicks really want that guy when he's available in half a decade.