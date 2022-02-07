Roundup: Caris LeVert to the Cavs; Kanye West vs. Kim Kardashian; Hershey Raising Prices in 2022
Caris LeVert traded to Cavs, kicks off deadline season ... Hershey raising prices across the board ... Kanye West's public dispute with Kim Kardashian continues ... Protests in Minnesota after shooting of Amir Locke ... Mexican government lawsuit against US gun manufacturer backed by 13 states ... One Navy SEAL candidate dies after "Hell Week", another hospitalized ... Julia Marino earns first US medal at Winter Olympics in snowboarding slopestyle ... Kelly Slater wins Billabong Pro Pipeline days before 50th birthday ... Prince Andrew agrees to give statement under oath for Epstein case in March ... Chelsea Handler postpones comedy shows after hospitalization ... Steve Nash says Nets are not trading James Harden ... Tiny drone used to smuggle drugs over US-Mexico border ... Kevin Bacon gives Tom Brady a retirement song ... NYC protesters rally in Greenwich Village against outdoor dining sheds ...
The Brian Flores experience? ‘That’s the reality for most Black coaches.’ [Washington Post]
Twitter permanently suspends D-1 Bound Recruiting account after USA TODAY Sports investigation [USA Today]
COVID-19 robs Olympic curlers of beloved social culture [AP]
For Euphoria Music Supervisor Jen Malone, Only “F---ing Bangers” Will Do [Vanity Fair]
Bengals, Rams and Bitcoin: Crypto Ads Invade the Super Bowl [Wall St. Journal]
Jackass Forever wins the weekend box office. [Variety]
Jaylen Brown with a powerful dunk over Mo Bamba.
Elizabeth Moss' new project.
Another look at Death On The Nile.
Super cool.
The Red Hot Chili Peppers have a brand new song.