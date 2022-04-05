Roundup: Kansas Wins National Title; Elon Musk Buys Huge Stake in Twitter; Saints, Eagles Trade Draft Picks
Kansas pulls off epic comeback to beat North Carolina and win NCAA Tournament ... Elon Musk taking 9.2 percent stake in Twitter ... Film of a young Prince at a 1970 Minneapolis teachers strike surfaces ... Hot housing market creates real estate jobs boom ... Once again, it's time to consider Fox News ... Kanye West drops out of Coachella ... Bill Belichick with some extremely high praise for Matthew Slater ... Egg prices soar due to new avian flu ... Ketanji Brown Jackson's Supreme Court bid moves forward to the full Senate ... Joe Biden wants Vladimir Putin to face war crimes charges ... Stocks soared on Monday ... "Morbius" had a so-so debut at the box office ... Grammys ratings are in ... Ben Simmons is out for the rest of the season ... Saints and Eagles swapped a ton of high draft picks ...
What do cities lose when they lose pro sports? [The Ringer]
MLB power rankings to start the season [CBS Sports]
Kansas pulled off a record comeback to win NCAA Tournament [Sports Illustrated]
How Kansas beat North Carolina to win the national title [The Athletic]
Angry fans send a message to Cleveland Browns, Deshaun Watson [Yahoo Sports]
Here's why Adam Schefter stayed at ESPN [The Big Lead]
Full highlights of the 2022 national championship game.
The latest trailer for the Bob's Burgers movie coming out this spring.
More Star Trek content.
Just a phenomneal tweet on so many levels.
Steve Earle -- "Feel Alright"