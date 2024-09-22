Kansas City Chiefs vs Atlanta Falcons, free live stream, time and channel, how to watch
By Kilty Cleary
The Kansas City Chiefs head to Mercedes-Benz Stadium to take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday Night Football in Week 3.
The Chiefs might be 2-0, but it hasn’t been smooth sailing. Last week, they struggled to pull off a 26-25 win over the Bengals on a game-winning field goal from Harrison Butker. Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce haven't connected as much as they have in the past, only targeting Kelce 7 times. We'll see if that changes tonight.
WATCH: Chiefs vs. Falcons Live | Stream free on Fubo
Meanwhile, the Falcons are flying high after pulling off a 22-21 upset over the Eagles on Monday Night Football. Kirk Cousins led the team down to the field when it mattered most, throwing a touchdown pass to Drake London with just 34 seconds remaining to seal the win. They will look to repeat the same upset on Sunday Night Football this week.
WATCH: Sunday Night Football Live | Stream free on Fubo
Kansas City Chiefs vs Atlanta Falcons
- Date: Sunday, September 22
- Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Kansas City Chiefs (-3) vs Atlanta Falcons
O/U: 46.5
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.