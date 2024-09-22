The Big Lead

Kansas City Chiefs vs Atlanta Falcons, free live stream, time and channel, how to watch

The Chiefs will face the Falcons on Sunday Night Football, tune in to see Mahomes, Kelce, and even Taylor Swift.

By Kilty Cleary

Week 3: Chiefs vs. Falcons
Week 3: Chiefs vs. Falcons / Coley Cleary
The Kansas City Chiefs head to Mercedes-Benz Stadium to take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday Night Football in Week 3.

The Chiefs might be 2-0, but it hasn’t been smooth sailing. Last week, they struggled to pull off a 26-25 win over the Bengals on a game-winning field goal from Harrison Butker. Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce haven't connected as much as they have in the past, only targeting Kelce 7 times. We'll see if that changes tonight.

Meanwhile, the Falcons are flying high after pulling off a 22-21 upset over the Eagles on Monday Night Football. Kirk Cousins led the team down to the field when it mattered most, throwing a touchdown pass to Drake London with just 34 seconds remaining to seal the win. They will look to repeat the same upset on Sunday Night Football this week.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Atlanta Falcons

  • Date: Sunday, September 22
  • Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: NBC
Kansas City Chiefs (-3) vs Atlanta Falcons

O/U: 46.5

