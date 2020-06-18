Bill Self Might Sue the NCAA For Exposing His Dirty Program
By Ryan Phillips | Jun 18 2020
Bill Self's attorney has sent a notice of claims to the NCAA and has requested the organization preserve evidence ahead of a potential lawsuit. Self is considering legal action against the NCAA as a result of its investigation into his program at Kansas. So basically he's going to sue the NCAA for exposing the fact that he's dirty. Sure, with the way 2020 is going, that makes perfect sense.
Just as a reminder, the NCAA hit Kansas' basketball program with five Level I rules violations, including the dreaded "lack of institutional control." Self was hit with head coach responsibility violations and could be suspended for an entire season under NCAA rules. Those charges stem from the Adidas college basketball corruption scandal.
During the course of that scandal, it was revealed that three student-athletes had family or guardians who were paid on behalf of Kansas. Self and his coaching staff worked to conceal those payments. The NCAA's enforcement staff alleges Self and assistant Kurtis Townsend "welcomed and encouraged" Adidas employees and consultants steering money towards Kansas recruits. The university and athletic department have basically said they take no responsibility for what happened and believe Kansas shouldn't be blamed for the actions of people associated with Adidas.
Here's what Self's attorney Scott Tompsett wrote to the NCAA when announcing the coach might sue:
"Without limiting Mr. Self's claims, he is considering bringing legal action against the NCAA and NCAA officers, employees and representatives for negligence, breach of contract, defamation, fraud, tortious interference with contract and tortious interference with prospective contract."
So basically Self is mad the NCAA investigated his program and found out it was willfully engaging in Adidas' scheme.
Tompsett ended with this little jab:
"To put it bluntly, the NCAA enforcement staff is attempting to end Mr. Self's long and very successful coaching career for conduct which all coaches engage in and which the NCAA has known for many years is commonplace and permissible."
Oh Mr. Tompsett...that's just classic lawyering. But, let's be real, the NCAA isn't at fault here, Self is. He'll be the only one to blame if his "long and very successful" career goes up in smoke.