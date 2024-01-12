Kalen DeBoer's Seattle Radio Interview Postponed, No One Freak Out Now
By Kyle Koster
There were probably a fair amount of Washington Huskies fans who planned to wake up early to hear what Kalen DeBoer had to say about his future and all the noise about him replacing Nick Saban at Alabama. Perhaps they set an alarm, thinking it'd be worth it to rise and shine and get some sort of reassurance from the man who took a team to the brink of a national title. But they will not be getting any of that because his scheduled interview with 93.3 KJR in Seattle has been canceled.
The station put out an interestingly worded note about the schedule change at 6 a.m. local time.
Husky fans, we know you were looking forward to a visit with Coach DeBoer this morning.
Please understand that Coach DeBoer & UW Athletics are continuing to work towards a future we can all be excited about. At this time, Coach will not be joining us this morning, but we will reschedule our interview soon. #PurpleReign.
This update is probably supposed to make everyone feel better but it is probably more a classic case of a lot of people are asking a lot questions about the continuing work towards a future we can all be excited about already answered by DeBoer canceling a radio hit to continue that work.
It's too late to warn against reading too much into this because it's 2024 and this is the internet. You would think that a coach who was staying would be able to do an interview, though. The real fear is that coach going on the radio and saying a bunch of things that are immediately undone when he leaves. Can't have that. But then again if DeBoer does jet for warmer pastures, he's still going to get a ton of unreasonable hate from a scorned fanbase anyway so what's the actual difference?