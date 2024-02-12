Here's Everything We Know About Kaitlan Collins' Relationship History
By The Big Lead
Kaitlan Collins has emerged as CNN's new star in a rapid rise to the top of the political news world. She was essentially made the new face of the network when Chris Licht took over as chairman and CEO of CNN. She currently hosts The Source With Kaitlan Collins in the network's coveted 9 p.m. ET slot. What follows is everything you need to know about Collins, including her relationship status and if she has ever been married.
After graduating from the University of Alabama in 2014, Collins got her start in journalism working for The Daily Caller as an entertainment reporter. In 2016 she covered the presidential election, then transitioned to being the website's White House correspondent in January 2017. She began to make appearances on CNN around that time and was hired by the network in 2017 covering presidential news.
Collins was CNN's chief White House correspondent for the 2020 presidential election and in the fall of 2022 she joined CNN This Morning, co-anchoring with Don Lemon and Poppy Harlow. In May of 2023, she took over the 9 p.m. slot, departing the morning show.
The 31-year-old Collins has never been married, but was reportedly in a long-term relationship with politician Will Douglas that began nearly 10 years ago.
Will Douglas (2015)
Per The List, the couple began dating in 2015, but it is unclear if they are still together. Neither Collins, nor Douglas post actively about each other on social media. They are tagged in several photos together on Instagram but the most recent of these came in 2017.
The couple shows up in photos together starting in 2015 in a snapshot with Douglas's family in Norman, Oklahoma. Another family photo shows them in Dallas in December of 2016, and a third shows them in New Orleans in February of 2017. That is the last photo of the couple together and neither has photos featuring the other on their main Instagram feed.
Who is Will Douglas?
Douglas has twice launched unsuccessful campaigns for seats in the Texas state legislature. He has run as a Republican. He describes himself as a pharmacist and small businessman. His campaign website claims he's a self-made pharmacy owner who paid his way through the University of Oklahoma's College of Pharmacy before moving to Dallas to launch his career. He has since purchased several small pharmacies and manages his own business, Crimson Care Pharmacy Group.
Douglas is 37 years-old and graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2013. He was poised to run for the Texas house district 113 in 2022 but withdrew after redistricting. In 2020, he ran for the same district against Democrat incumbent Rhetta Andrews Bowers and lost the election by more than 2,000 votes after running unopposed in the Republican primary.
Kaitlan Collins' Current Relationship Status
We have no clear picture of who Collins is dating at this time, though some online outlets speculate she and Douglas are still together. While that may be true, we don't have evidence to back that up currently.